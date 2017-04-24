Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji contestants in a group picture in front of the Government Buildings in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE focus of Miss World Fiji 2017 will be on issues affecting children in the country.

This was revealed by pageant director Andhy Blake yesterday who stated that this would later be confirmed once Miss Fiji was crowned.

"I think this year, what we are going to be centering our project on is based on children because at the international finals, we've noticed beauty with a purpose projects that advocate on behalf of children across the globe are projects that always do well," he said.

Mr Blake also said this year they decided to integrate a public judging event into the competition where contestants would be interviewed and compete in the Top Model and Best Evening Gown on June 5 at the Damodar City Centre.

He said the calibre of contestants this year was high as there were some seasoned contestants who have participated in local and regional beauty pageants.

One of the 15 contestants will be crowned Miss World Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on June 10.