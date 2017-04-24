Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Monday 24 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 24, 2017

THE focus of Miss World Fiji 2017 will be on issues affecting children in the country.

This was revealed by pageant director Andhy Blake yesterday who stated that this would later be confirmed once Miss Fiji was crowned.

"I think this year, what we are going to be centering our project on is based on children because at the international finals, we've noticed beauty with a purpose projects that advocate on behalf of children across the globe are projects that always do well," he said.

Mr Blake also said this year they decided to integrate a public judging event into the competition where contestants would be interviewed and compete in the Top Model and Best Evening Gown on June 5 at the Damodar City Centre.

He said the calibre of contestants this year was high as there were some seasoned contestants who have participated in local and regional beauty pageants.

One of the 15 contestants will be crowned Miss World Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on June 10.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. iTaukei issues
  2. Possible mole in party
  3. Airport plan for Labasa
  4. Cruise visitor rating 'low'
  5. Miss World Fiji to focus on issues affecting children
  6. Focus on Constitution
  7. Fijiana step up
  8. EDITOR
  9. Fiji, US team up on climate
  10. State spends big on diving complications

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  6. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  7. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)