Flotsam And Jetsam
Monday, April 24, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard that members of a prominent company were on their way to a dinner party assignment when they were stopped at the security booth.

Upon advising the security officer present at the gate that they were from the company, the security officer was shocked to see that there were no passes.

After asking his colleague, he handed out contractor passes to them.

In dismay, both the staff members looked at each other in confusion as to entering a VIP event would require an official pass from the organisers.

But to their satisfaction, they were allowed to enter the event.

Upon returning, the two handed back the passes to the security officer and thanked him for his kind gesture.

Who would have thought getting passes nowadays proved a challenge?








