Possible mole in party

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has not ruled out the possibility of a mole within the party.

Referring to the recent leak of the party's list of possible candidates for the 2018 polls, Mr Rabuka said while a low key investigation had been carried out, if discovered, a "more meaningful measure could be taken".

"It could have happened without any other ulterior motive except for innocent communication," he said.

"There has been low key investigations carried out, and because it involves party matters only, there cannot be any punitive results, but a more transparent classification code introduced so that party workers and officials understand the importance of party protocol and information security," he said.

Mr Rabuka said the list of applicants was intended to be confined to authorised party officials only until the selection process was completed.

He said party officials were verbally requested not to divulge the list to anybody else because of the sensitive nature of some still under obligation to employers or to other political organisations.

Mr Rabuka also clarified that he does not intend to lodge a police complaint on his suspicion that his personal email had been hacked and phone tabbed.

"I know that technology is widely available for the tapping of telecommunications and electronic communication and electronically stored data.

"I also know that it is part of national security to keep persons of interest monitored, but the ability to monitor is not limited to security establishments, and because I do not involve myself nor my communications modes in any activity against the State, any other country or persons, I find no reason to report any breach of my personal information security," he said.