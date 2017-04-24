Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Monday 24 April

Focus on Constitution

Nasik Swami
Monday, April 24, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will inform Parliament today whether his government will review the 2013 Constitution.

This is part of today's order paper as Parliament resumes for its April sitting.

The question on the review of the 2013 Constitution would be asked to the PM by Opposition deputy Whip, Mosese Bulitavu.

According to the order paper, other issues that would be debated upon include Fiji's traffic congestion, crime statistics and the minimum wage rate.

Apart from this, the Opposition will also move a motion seeking the House to express its support to the Fiji Sugar Corporation for engaging with the iTaukei cane farmers through co-operative and joint ventures.

The April sitting will end on Friday.








