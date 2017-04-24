Fiji Time: 1:01 PM on Monday 24 April

Airport plan for Labasa

Kalesi Mele
Monday, April 24, 2017

PLANS are afoot to have an international airport in Labasa.

This was revealed by Airports Fiji Limited communications officer Christopher Chand during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry business forum at Tanoa Skylodge Hotel on Saturday.

He said there had been issues in trying to extend the runways in both the Savusavu and Labasa airports, hence the new development.

"For Savusavu and Labasa, the runway can't be extended any further because of the surroundings there and the landscapes," he said.

"So AFL is working closely with Fiji Airways and Fiji Link to find a suitable land in Vanua Levu that would be suitable for the new airport in the Northern Division."

He added the concept of having the international airport was currently in its initial stages.

"It's currently in its initial stages they are looking for land.

"Once they figure out where they can build a suitable airport they can cater for the needs of the tourism industry in Savusavu and the rest of the Northern Division."

At the moment, Fiji Link ATR42 aircraft cannot land at the Labasa and Savusavu airstrips.








