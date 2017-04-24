Fiji, US team up on climate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the launch of the COP 23 logo earlier this month. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

UNITED States of America's Ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin hopes that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's trip to New York for The Ocean Conference in June will ignite discussions about USA's engagement with Fiji.

She said there had not been specific updates on President Donald Trump's response to Mr Bainimarama's invitation to visit Fiji.

Ms Cefkin said one of the important topics to be discussed at The Ocean Conference was the environmental co-operation between the two countries.

"There is a very active discussion underway at the United States.

"I was just there and we had some very active discussions at the State Department so we don't have any update or any further decision yet," she said.

"However, our Secretary of State has set his position as he would like to see the United States remain interested in the international arrangements, including the Paris Agreement."

She supported Fiji's role in the upcoming COP 23 and she said it would be very good for a Pacific Island nation to be at the helm because the Pacific region was vulnerable at the front line of the challenges of environmental degradation.