iTaukei issues

WITH Fiji's indigenous people accounting for about 60 per cent of the country's population, their concerns will be important in the 2018 General Election.

Also, political parties need to play their cards well if they want to get their votes.

Professor Vijay Naidu, of USP's school of Governance, Development and International Affairs, made reference to the 2014 General Election, saying Fiji's ethnic minorities voted overwhelmingly for the ruling FijiFirst party and its leader on ethnic lines because the voters wanted "security and safety".

This time, with the iTaukei population likely to be representing the largest category of voters, issues that have been affecting them for some years should be the key focus for political parties, the former electoral commissioner suggested.

These issues include land rights, qoliqoli rights, land rentals and natural resources.

"By virtue of fact, the iTaukei people are the customary owners and for several years, they have been preoccupied about the ownership," he said.

Prof Naidu said the 2018 polls would also be contested over the FijiFirst track record as government over the past four years, and whether or not their policies benefitted citizens equitably in terms of ethnicity, gender, age, geographical regions and whether citizens have enjoyed the freedoms associated with the democratic transition.

He said ethnic voting, religious voting and degree class-based voting would continue in the country.

He said it was "very much incumbent on the political parties to make appeals beyond particular ethnicities to win a wider cross section of votes.

"Citizens have common concerns, which include cost of living, housing, poverty, wages, employment, infrastructure and utilities.

"However, there are ethnic issues such as scholarships, land ownership and access, status of chiefs, perceptions of inequality and poverty and the loss of affirmative action policies which can be used to mobilise support along ethnic lines."

He said there were many advantages of voting along ethnic lines, but its disadvantages were divisive.

"The disadvantage is that voting along ethnic lines can be divisive and work against national unity and solidarity. There are issues that may affect particular ethnic groups which can be given leverage by the ethnically-elected MP.

"The closure of the Penang mill has an ethnic dimension for instance."

Prof Naidu said there were issues with the current single national constituency, which made it nearly impossible for election candidates and MPs to be identified with local communities.

"There might be block voting along ethnic, sub-ethnic and denominational lines, and MPs will know where their votes came from, and who to speak for.

"However, with the presidential type of leader-based electoral arrangement, most MPs tend to be quiet as church mice."

Prof Naidu adds: "With iTaukei being close to 60 per cent of the population, they are likely to be the largest category of voters although their registration as voters does not always correlate with their total population figures."