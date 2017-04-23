Fiji Time: 1:08 AM on Monday 24 April

Aussie downs Fijiana in dying seconds

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 8:24PM THE Iliesa Tanivula-coached Fijiana 7s team made history after reaching the semi-finals for the very first time during Women?s HSBC Kitakyushu 7s that was held in Japan earlier today.

They faced off with Rio gold medal winners Australia for the third and fourth place but was beaten 19-17.

They took an early lead by scoring two successive tries through Raijeli Daveua and Merewai Cumu to lead Australia 12-0.

The Aussies replied with a converted try to Dominique Du toit to close the deficit 12-7.

Fiji immediately responded with a converted try to Lavenia Tinai to increase Fiji's lead 17-7.

Australia scored two late tries in the second half through Emma Sykes and Chloe Dalfon and denying Fiji the win in the dying seconds of the game.  








