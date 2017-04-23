Union to establish new holding company

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPSA general secretary Rajeshwar Singh. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:38PM THE Fiji Public Service Association will soon utilise its several properties and investments as a basis to establish a separate holding company.

This was the word from the FPSA general secretary, Rajeshwar Singh, during the $7million project groundbreaking ceremony at Sports City complex in Laucala Bay, Suva last week.

Mr Singh said the company would eventually be listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

"Majority of the shares in this proposed company would be offered on premium rate to FPSA members with the rest of the stock made available to the public," he said.

"The new company's organisational structure would ensure the preservation of the interests of FPSA and its members as forecast consideration."

FPSA had acquired the five acre site in Laucala Bay from Morris Hedstrom Ltd in 1995, originally a swampy area they saw great potential in.

The site was then transformed into stages of development over the years and now serves as a shopping and recreational hub, which features Cost-U-Less, McDonalds and Sports City complex.