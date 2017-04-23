Premier league: Suva thrashes Dreketi

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:34PM SUVA thrashed Dreketi 4-1 during the Vodafone Premier League fixture that was held at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Their goals came through Sairusi Welabu, Pita Rabo and with a double to Ravinesh Singh late in the second half to seal Dreketi's fate.

Dreketi's lone goal came from Sitiveni Rakai in the second half but it was not enough to hold back a Suva onslaught.

Suva threatened to find the net with every opportunity of possession while Dreketi could not find a foothold all throughout the match.

This is Dreketi's second consecutive heavy loss after previously losing to Rewa 4-0 on Friday.

In other matches, Lautoka beat Nadi 4-2 earlier this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.