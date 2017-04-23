Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Premier league: Rewa's narrow escape

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 7:30PM REWA narrowly escaped a defeat to Ba during their Vodafone Premier League fixture.

Both teams drew 1-1 at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Ba secured an early lead through a penalty shot by Saula Waqa to put them in the lead 1-0 early in the first half.

The humid weather conditions took its toll on the players, where both sides missed golden opportunities.

But some very well placed passing saw Rewa's Epeli Saukuru in space for a clear shot at goal and bringing the scoreboard to level terms at 1-1.

Ba will play Nadi in their next fixture while Rewa will take a week off heading into the upcoming Fiji Fact competition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Epic run
  2. Vehicles collide, man in hospital
  3. Qiliho: Avoid temptations
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis
  5. Nurses encouraged to lift services
  6. Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal
  7. Cook book promotes local produce
  8. 'Change' approach
  9. Fiji well placed in capacity building
  10. Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  5. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  6. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  7. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  8. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)