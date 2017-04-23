Premier league: Rewa's narrow escape

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:30PM REWA narrowly escaped a defeat to Ba during their Vodafone Premier League fixture.

Both teams drew 1-1 at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Ba secured an early lead through a penalty shot by Saula Waqa to put them in the lead 1-0 early in the first half.

The humid weather conditions took its toll on the players, where both sides missed golden opportunities.

But some very well placed passing saw Rewa's Epeli Saukuru in space for a clear shot at goal and bringing the scoreboard to level terms at 1-1.

Ba will play Nadi in their next fixture while Rewa will take a week off heading into the upcoming Fiji Fact competition.