FIA adopts five-year strategy

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 7:22PM A NEW five-year strategic plan (2017-2021) has been adopted by the Fiji Institute of Accountants congress that would outline its strategic direction.

This was confirmed by outgoing FIA president Jerome Kado in an interview at the 45th FIA congress held at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa in Sigatoka yesterday. 

The strategic plan, Mr Kado said was approved at the  institute's annual general meeting also held during the two-day congress. 

Meanwhile, the AGM also saw the election of the new office bearers for the next 12 months. 

The new office bearers, who were officially announced during the congress gala dinner on Saturday, included vice president Zarin Khan and treasurer Renu Chand, who have held those roles for the past three years. 

The elected council members for 2017 are Jerome Kado, Sikeli Tuinamuana, Nitesh Lal, Rajeshwar Singh, Cama Raimuria and a new member Mohit Raj.

The major sponsors for the congress were Westpac and Vodafone Fiji with the support of Sun Insurance, Carpenters Motors, Merchant Finance, BAT Fiji, Datec, Marsh, Shangri-la's Fijian Resort, Fiji Water, Coca-Cola and Pure Fiji.








