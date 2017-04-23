COP23: Fiji's presidency offers opportunity

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:13PM THE United States of America believes Fiji's presidency at the looming COP 23 in Germany is a good opportunity for a Pacific island nation to be at the helm of that important meeting.

US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin reasons the Pacific region is vulnerable at the front line of the challenges of environmental degradation.

She reassured America's support of Fiji's presidency.

"Our secretary of State has set his position as he would like to see the United States remain interested in the international arrangements, including the Paris Agreement," Ms Cefkin said.

She said she hoped Fiji and USA would have future discussions on the engagement and environmental cooperation.