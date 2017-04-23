Night fire destroys family home

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM A FAMILY is lucky to be alive after their iron corrugated house was completely burnt to the ground on Friday night.

The fire occurred at Nakuta Settlement, just outside Viria in Naitaisiri.

Leveni Waitui, 48, is still contemplating the future of his family after his years of his hard work perished within minutes.

An emotional Mr Waitui said he was at work when the incident happened and he was in a shock because everything happened so quickly.

"Everything happened instantly. The fire started around 9pm. I have no other place to go and it would be grateful if some sort of assistance can be given to help me start rebuilding," Mr Waitui said.

He said his sister was at home with the family when the fire started.

They could not save any of their belongings.

"I have lost everything."

Mr Waitui's sister Melaia Lutunabiau said the fire started from the back of the house and caught them off guard.

"I was in front with my son, brother and granddaughter when we realised there was smoke. We then put water to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby house," Ms Lutunabiau said.