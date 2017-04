/ Front page / News

Update: 4:34PM FISHERMEN continue to fish freely in traditionally-owned fishing grounds around the country as the Ministry of Fisheries await Government to gazette the newly-proposed access fees.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Samuela Lagataki, said the paper regarding the proposed access fees was with Cabinet and no decisions had been made yet.

"We are still doing consultations on how much is to be paid for the qoliqoli access fees," Mr Lagataki said.