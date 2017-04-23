Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FAO supports Fiji and others combat desertification

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 4:09PM THE Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is supporting eight countries, including Fiji, for the implementation of their United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) National Action programs.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture stated project sites had already been identified in Fiji and those were productive landscapes in the vicinity of the protected areas established by the GEF 'Forestry and protected area management' project (GEFPAS-FPAM), namely Greater Tomaniivi, Greater Delaikoro and Taveuni. 

"Other additional sites include remnant dairy farms in the Korovou area, productive and degraded areas in Bua province as well as supporting the restoration component of the Climate Change Unit GIZ funded relocation sites in Narikoso, Kadavu as well as Waciwaci District School in Lakeba," the ministry stated. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Epic run
  2. Vehicles collide, man in hospital
  3. Qiliho: Avoid temptations
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis
  5. Nurses encouraged to lift services
  6. Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal
  7. Cook book promotes local produce
  8. 'Change' approach
  9. Fiji well placed in capacity building
  10. Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  5. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  6. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  7. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  8. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)