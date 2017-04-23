FAO supports Fiji and others combat desertification

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:09PM THE Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is supporting eight countries, including Fiji, for the implementation of their United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) National Action programs.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture stated project sites had already been identified in Fiji and those were productive landscapes in the vicinity of the protected areas established by the GEF 'Forestry and protected area management' project (GEFPAS-FPAM), namely Greater Tomaniivi, Greater Delaikoro and Taveuni.

"Other additional sites include remnant dairy farms in the Korovou area, productive and degraded areas in Bua province as well as supporting the restoration component of the Climate Change Unit GIZ funded relocation sites in Narikoso, Kadavu as well as Waciwaci District School in Lakeba," the ministry stated.