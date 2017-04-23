Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Businesses encouraged to move north

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 4:06PM FIJI'S Agroforestry Marketing Authority received 70 tonnes of agricultural produce in the first quarter this year, including 70,000 coconuts and 311 sasa brooms paying off $120,000 to farmers in Vanua Levu.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said he noted with much interest the presence of other buyers operating in Vanua Levu.

"I wish to encourage them to continue to do business in the north," Mr Pillay said. 

"It's good for our rural communities and it's good for our overall national economic development."








