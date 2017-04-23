Food and beverage vital for tourism

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM FOOD and beverage play an important role in the tourism industry.

And as Fiji's Minister for Argriculture Inia Seruiratu launched the cook book titled 'Kana Vinaka' in Suva yesterday, said the ministry supported this cook book because the recipes was made up from 100 per cent local produce in the country.

"This in our view would assist Government's effort to lower import payments and increase farmers' incomes," Mr Seruiratu said.

"There is also the potential for those expatriate chefs who are unfamiliar with local produce to learn in preparing them."

'Kana Vinaka' was authored by Chef Colin Chung and compromises 102 recipes showing practical and tasty ways to use local sustainable produce.