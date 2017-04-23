Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Food and beverage vital for tourism

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 3:49PM FOOD and beverage play an important role in the tourism industry.

And as Fiji's Minister for Argriculture Inia Seruiratu launched the cook book titled 'Kana Vinaka' in Suva yesterday, said the ministry supported this cook book because the recipes was made up from 100 per cent local produce in the country.

"This in our view would assist Government's effort to lower import payments and increase farmers' incomes," Mr Seruiratu said.

"There is also the potential for those expatriate chefs who are unfamiliar with local produce to learn in preparing them."

'Kana Vinaka' was authored by Chef Colin Chung and compromises 102 recipes showing practical and tasty ways to use local sustainable produce.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Epic run
  2. Vehicles collide, man in hospital
  3. Qiliho: Avoid temptations
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis
  5. Nurses encouraged to lift services
  6. Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal
  7. Cook book promotes local produce
  8. 'Change' approach
  9. Fiji well placed in capacity building
  10. Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  5. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  6. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  7. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  8. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)