Police investigate collision; two admitted

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:41PM A 51-YEAR-old security officer of Nawaicoba, Nadi sustained a fractured arm and his two passengers injured and now admitted at the Lautoka hospital after a head-on collision with another vehicle at the Queens Rd, Waqadra, yesterday.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the security officer was driving towards Nadi with three men aged 37, 46 and 36 years.

She said the man allegedly overtook a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old of Lautoka.

"The 51-year-old allegedly lost control and went onto the oncoming lane and collided with another vehicle driven by a 44-year-old of Namaka, Nadi," Ms Naisoro said.

"Due to the impact, the suspect's vehicle was thrown back and landed on top of another vehicle."

Ms Naisoro the two in hospital were under observation while others were treated and sent home.

Investigations are continuing.