Missing six fishermen rescued

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 3:33PM THE six fishermen who were feared missing in Lau waters yesterday were rescued by Police officers and villagers this morning.

The group was rescued near Aiua Island.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the rescued fishermen had arrived safely at their village of Waciwaci in Lakeba, Lau and they were in good health.

The men - Kelepi Bula,36, Amino Cama, 36, Salabogi Selailagi, 33, Maikeli Tuberi, 25, Josevata Delai, 21, and Naisa, 40 - left on a fishing trip yesterday but failed to return home.

Read about the ordeal as conveyed by one of the fishermen in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








