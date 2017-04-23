Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji hosts quality management workshop

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 3:28PM FIJI will be among colleagues from southeast Asia who are in the country to attend a workshop on management consultancy in total quality management.

The workshop to be opened at Tanoa International in Nadi tomorrow morning will be attended by 18 qualified participants.

The participants are from Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, IR Iran, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

The objective of this workshop is to equip participants with in-depth knowledge and know-how in providing management consultancy services on total quality management.

It will also discuss the issues and challenges of quality management practices in embracing Industry 4.0, and to share best practices of total quality management implementation and possible integration with other productivity improvement initiatives, including international standards and certification.








