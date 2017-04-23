Fiji Parliament to sit tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM THE Fijian Parliament will resume for its April sitting tomorrow.

According to the order paper, the issues that will be debated upon include Fiji's traffic congestion, crime statistics, 2013 Constitution and the minimum wage rate.

Apart from this, the Opposition would move a motion seeking the House to express its support to Fiji Sugar Corporation for engaging with the iTaukei cane farmers through co-operative and joint ventures.

The April sitting will end on Friday.

Oral questions for tomorrow:

- Salote Radrodro to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport ? Can the Minister brief the House on what is being done to address major traffic jams due to the huge number of vehicles on our roads today;

- Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations - Can the Minister advise this House as to what measures has the Ministry put in place to increase the minimum wage rate in the near future;

- Mosese Bulitavu to ask the Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Sugar Industry and Foreign Affairs - Can the Prime Minister inform the House if the 2013 Constitution will be reviewed by Parliament;

- Prem Singh to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport - Would the Minister inform Parliament what is the projected cost for the completion of the four lane highway from Nadi Airport to Denarau Junction;

- Howard Politini to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security - Recent information and statistics maintained by the Fiji Police Force show fluctuations in overall crime cases. Can the Minister explain the recent trend in overall crime for the past three years;

- Dr Brij Lal to ask the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation - Can the Minister provide this House with an update of the Fiji Barefoot College;

- Jilila Kumar to ask the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation - Can the Minister enlighten this House on the REACH Project; and

- Alvick Maharaj to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts - Can the Minister explain what the Ministry has done to reward schools and teachers for their hard work in producing good results.