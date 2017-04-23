Suva roads lined up for reconstruction

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:38PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is working towards a permanent solution in upgrading the roads in the Suva area.

Various roads in Suva will undergo major reconstructions under the Fiji Roads Authority's (FRA) 'Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project' (SARUP), according to CEO John Hutchinson who said the project was about upgrading and improving sealed roads to accommodate large volumes of traffic in Suva.

"This is FRA's 2016 provisional program in which a number of roads in the Central Division will be undergoing reconstructions," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The SARUP program is a multi-phased and multi-year program so work will be carried out over a number of years.

"This is common around the world that has major infrastructure development projects."

Roads that will undergo repairs in the coming months are parts of Waimanu Road, Amy Street in Toorak, Usher Street, Thompson Street and Foster Road.