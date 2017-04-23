Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suva roads lined up for reconstruction

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 2:38PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is working towards a permanent solution in upgrading the roads in the Suva area.

Various roads in Suva will undergo major reconstructions under the Fiji Roads Authority's (FRA) 'Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project' (SARUP), according to CEO John Hutchinson who said the project was about upgrading and improving sealed roads to accommodate large volumes of traffic in Suva.

"This is FRA's 2016 provisional program in which a number of roads in the Central Division will be undergoing reconstructions," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The SARUP program is a multi-phased and multi-year program so work will be carried out over a number of years. 

"This is common around the world that has major infrastructure development projects."

Roads that will undergo repairs in the coming months are parts of Waimanu Road, Amy Street in Toorak, Usher Street, Thompson Street and Foster Road.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Epic run
  2. Vehicles collide, man in hospital
  3. Qiliho: Avoid temptations
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis
  5. Nurses encouraged to lift services
  6. Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal
  7. Cook book promotes local produce
  8. 'Change' approach
  9. Fiji well placed in capacity building
  10. Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  5. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  6. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  7. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  8. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)