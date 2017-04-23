FJFW celebrates decade of fashion in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Guests pose for a picture during the FJFW dinner at the Pacific Forum Secretariat in Suva . Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:09PM FIJI Fashion Week (FJFW) celebrated a decade of fashion through its outstanding runway and shows with the latest collection of designs and emerging designers last night.

FJFW held its 10th anniversary dinner in Suva with various people attending the event to show their appreciation towards FJFW's vintage work until now.

Managing director Fiji Fashion Week Ellen Whippy-Knight said FJFW was a commercial objective that they were working towards in term of designers having a market where they could show and expose their skills in return for orders.

"Tonight is a celebration of 10 years of fantastic achievement by the FJFW and its team in creating a very relevant new industry," Ms Knight said.

"For the future, we are actually looking at other organisations, fashion counselors and other people coming onboard to take FJFW forward in terms of its development, growing and expanding the industry and to increase the opportunity for designers to get the markets."

This year's anniversary theme is 'Gold' and the anniversary celebration began from March 25 and will conclude on May 27.