Survey team live blog discoveries

+ Enlarge this image Wildlife Conservation Society director Dr Sangeeta Mangubhai. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:04PM IN AN effort to survey on the effects of TC Winston on the coral and fish communities in the Lau group, a team comprising officers from the Ministry of Fisheries, Cakaudrove Provincial Office, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Vatuvara Foundation, had visited Yacata this month to conduct awareness on resource management.

A statement from WCS stated the team was dispatched to the island to provide general awareness on natural resource management, conduct participatory mapping of community land and sea resources, and to learn more about traditional knowledge and practices in those islands.

The baseline survey is headed by WCS and the Vatuvara Foundation.

WCS director Doctor Sangeeta Mangubhai said the team involved in the survey would be live blogging their discoveries from the field and the results of the socio-economic and biological surveys would be compiled into a report that would be available to the public.

Vatuvara Private Islands, a luxury resort located in northern Lau, is committed to preserving the environment through the Vatuvara Foundation.