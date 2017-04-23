Six missing in Lau waters

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:23PM SIX people are missing in Lau waters - in Fiji's far east - after failing to return from a fishing trip yesterday.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the search had been activated for the six from Waciwaci Village in Lakeba.

She said the group left the village yesterday morning on a red boat fitted with 40hp Yamaha engine to fish in waters between Waciwaci and Auia Island.

The six are Kelepi Bula,36, Amino Cama, 36, Salabogi Selailagi, 33, Maikeli Tuberi, 25, Josevata Delai, 21, and Naisa, 40.

Those living along the coastal areas and mariners are requested to keep a look-out for these missing persons.