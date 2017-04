/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA is working with Fiji Police to manage traffic congestion. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:15PM THE Fiji Roads Authority will work with the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force to help manage traffic congestion on a daily basis and deal with any incidents which could cause hold-ups.

Authority CEO John Hutchinson said in a statement that it would need a longer term plan to compliment a growing economy and increasing car ownership.

"Therefore, we are working with our stakeholders to start to lay the foundations for this long term thinking," Mr Hutchinson said.