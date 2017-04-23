Fiji Time: 7:34 PM on Sunday 23 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CMF holds 27th annual conference

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Update: 1:01PM MORE than 4000 members of the Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) church gathered at the World Harvest Centre to witness the ordination of new pastors today.

The event also marked the commencement of the 27th annual CMF conference.

Manager of World Harvest Broadcasting Network Fauoro Titifanua said the event would be enlightening as missionaries were given the opportunity to tell stories of their work while out on the fields.

She said it would be a suitable platform for missionaries to carry out discussions with the church to partner with them and extend their work in the mission fields.

 The week-long conference will conclude next week Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Epic run
  2. Vehicles collide, man in hospital
  3. Qiliho: Avoid temptations
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis
  5. Nurses encouraged to lift services
  6. Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal
  7. Cook book promotes local produce
  8. 'Change' approach
  9. Fiji well placed in capacity building
  10. Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  4. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  5. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  6. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  7. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  8. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  9. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)