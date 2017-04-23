CMF holds 27th annual conference

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:01PM MORE than 4000 members of the Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) church gathered at the World Harvest Centre to witness the ordination of new pastors today.

The event also marked the commencement of the 27th annual CMF conference.

Manager of World Harvest Broadcasting Network Fauoro Titifanua said the event would be enlightening as missionaries were given the opportunity to tell stories of their work while out on the fields.

She said it would be a suitable platform for missionaries to carry out discussions with the church to partner with them and extend their work in the mission fields.

The week-long conference will conclude next week Friday.