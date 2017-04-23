FRA starts road structural works

/ Front page / News

IN a bid to improve road conditions in the country, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has started with its accelerated structural repair (ASR) program.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the program was about FRA taking a proactive approach in managing its compromised arterial network and implementing a remedial strategy to improve the level of service of identified roads or sections of roads in the country.

"These sections of roads have badly failed pavements and requires full rehabilitations as a method of treatment," he said.

"These roads are mostly on a higher hierarchy — arterial and urban collectors with very high vehicle and heavy vehicle usage, for example the high annual average daily traffic (AADT)."

According to Mr Hutchinson, the roads were scheduled for the SARUP Phase 2 program which was still 16 months away from full implementation.

"As such, the FRA was only carrying out minimal repairs to these sections to avoid unnecessary costs.

"However, the rate of deterioration has been greater than initially anticipated and our maintenance costs were increasing substantially," Mr Hutchinson said.

"As a consequence, the FRA decided to carry out these extensive rehabilitation like repairs now to improve level of service, reduce travelling times, create a much smoother driving experience, remove driver frustration, increase safety, to remove all the deteriorated and badly corrugated, extensively potholed roads while reducing overall maintenance costs."

He said FRA had carefully selected the sites for the ASR to minimise the overlapping with the SARUP 2 project.

Mr Hutchison said the costs of maintaining the badly failed sections of the roads were very high and it took a heavy toll in their monthly maintenance budgets and resources.

"In resourcing, the FRA has maintenance crews attending to the same sites repeatedly and which has greatly hindered the delivery of our maintenance program on other programmed work sites," he said.