Stay-at-home mum cum entrepreneur receives boost

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, April 23, 2017

ARTI Singh is a budding entrepreneur whose poultry farming business was concepted a few months ago.

A stay-at-home mum looking after her three-year-old daughter, she was restless to find something to do to aid her husband in supporting her family.

Having heard of the Micro and Small Business Grant initiative, she thought she would apply in the hope that her wish to become a successful poultry farmer is realised.

On Friday, the first step in realising that goal was achieved after she received a cheque for $1000 from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to boost her business.

"I can't work because I have to look after my daughter and my husband does not earn much," she said.

"I am so grateful that I am able to receive this funds to start my business."

She said she had waited since the beginning of the year to hear the good news.

"Staying at home, I had the urge to start a business with my family firmly supporting me. This grant will go a long way in helping my family and those that depend on us."








