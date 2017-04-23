Fiji Time: 12:59 PM on Sunday 23 April

Marshall Islands, Fiji sign deal

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Fiji has a duty to build capacity in Smaller Island States in the region in terms of development co-operation, says roving ambassador and High Commissioner to Pacific Island Countries and Territories Litia Mawi.

She made the comment at the signing of a memorandum of agreement on the Fiji Teachers Volunteer Service Scheme between Fiji and Marshall Islands in Suva.

The MOU, which allows teachers from Fiji to take up positions in the education system in the Marshall Islands, was renewed for the second time under the Fiji Teachers Volunteer Service Scheme.

Ms Mawi said the signing involved the Ministry of Employment in Fiji and the Ministry of Education in the Marshall Islands.

"It is part of the overall understanding between the two countries on nine areas of development co-operation and this one in particular involves the educational sector," she said.

"In fact already some teachers are there. These are teachers that have reached 55 years of age, retired from the public service here and are being granted service under the scheme."

Deputy chief of mission of Marshall Islands to Fiji, Albion Ishoda, said the teachers from Fiji brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the country's education system.

" They are very valuable to us. They pretty much are regarded very high in their ability to apply their skills in our education system," Mr Ishoda said.

"The response from the students and the education department has also improved. Our local teachers have learnt a lot from these teachers."

Mr Ishoda highlighted that they were also working with the Fijian Government to get more skilled people deployed in other sectors.

Currently about 50 teachers from Fiji are deployed under the Service Scheme in the Marshall Islands.








