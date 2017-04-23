School repairs begin

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Education has begun maintenance work initiatives in rural schools, saying some structure had deteriorated because of neglect.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said it would take a decade to bring structures of rural schools up to par with those in urban areas.

"These schools have been neglected by past governments for so long," he said.

"Those in poor communities in the rural and the interior don't earn much and sometimes they struggle.

"What little income they get, they work with but still they have struggled to construct schools and we have started rehabilitation works."

Dr Reddy said these projects were different from those covered in the Severe TC Winston rehabilitation projects.

As many as 16 schools on Kadavu have been the first group to receive funding for renovations and maintenance so far.

Meanwhile, schools affected by landslides might be considered in the new budget, says Dr Reddy.

He made the comment while meeting school managers for schools in the Navua area on Friday.

Dr Reddy said Government needed to raise money to renovate and rebuild schools affected by landslides.

"All schools affected by landslides might go in the next budget. We did attend to Jokhan Memorial School but not the construction part.

"We just removed the soil. For schools like Qamea, Government needs to raise money so it will come in the next budget," Dr Reddy said.

Ro Camaisala Memorial School manager Waisea Batilekaleka, while meeting the minister, requested if the school's ablution block could be fixed after it was damaged during a landslide after Severe TC Winston.

"A year later nothing has been done to fix the ablution block at the school, which is located at Nabukavesi in the province of Namosi," Mr Batilekaleka said.

He said with the current state of the ablution block, students and teachers had no choice but to continue using it.

"Several senior officers from your office came and took pictures and left. Until now nothing has been done.

"My concern is that the teachers and students are still using it and it might just fall while someone is using it.

"A landslide damaged the ablution block and the damage is about 10 metres deep. So we're requesting for assistance to fix it," he said.