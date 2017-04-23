School managers 'play vital role'

/ Front page / News

SCHOOL managers play a vital role in the daily operation of any school, therefore it is important for school managers to work closely with head teachers and principals.

This was the message to about 50 school managers by the Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, during the launch of a school managers handbook on Friday.

Dr Reddy said it was important for school managers to move with time and to encourage changes in schools to suit international education level.

"We have been in the driver's seat of this country since 1970, the education system since then had been pretty much standstill, the whole entire world has changed. With the change at global level, expectations from different sections of the community have changed," Dr Reddy said.

"Expectations from children, expectations from parents, expectations from the labour market, expectations from the universities have changed, so therefore we need to rise up to the expectations of the changes in curriculum and delivery strategies."

Dr Reddy reminded the school managers that with the revolving global education system, there was a need to help students in accepting the changes.

"We can't be teaching things from the 1960s and 1970s. We need to build a conducive environment so children can uptake the teachings and learn more.

"If we continue to teach like those in the 60s and 70s, we won't be relevant to the modern Fiji and the contemporary world."

Dr Reddy also met school managers within the Sigatoka area.