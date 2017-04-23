Caution on online shopping

/ Front page / News

THE Consumer Council of Fiji is warning consumers to be mindful of the repercussions of making purchases online because most goods sold are not price controlled items.

"Enough information is circulated via mass media but consumers fail to exercise consumer responsibility and are not vigilant when it comes to researching about a particular online trader prior to purchasing goods," the council said in a statement.

Fiji Commerce Commission CEO Joel Abraham said as the consumer protection enforcement agency, it was committed to creating awareness regarding smart shopping options.

"Online trading, while very common overseas, is still something new for most Fijians while some frequently use such services, others are starting to explore online trading as an alternative to conventional shopping," said Mr Abraham.

"Unfortunately, at times we lack co-operation from consumers in reporting matters as such and breaches to us.

"While the commission is doing its best to protect consumer interest, the lack of co-operation by stakeholders, including consumers in helping develop laws and guidelines, is disappointing.

"I plead with all Fijians to come out and participate and help us develop robust laws to protect their interests."