Fiji well placed in capacity building

/ Front page / News

FIJI is generally well placed in capacity building in the Pacific Region, says Pacific Community (SPC) acting deputy director public health Dr Salanieta Saketa.

Dr Saketa said Fiji was fortunate when it came to surveillance and capacity building in the region.

"Fiji health professionals have been trained properly at the Fiji National University (FNU) and gained qualifications that meet the requirements of the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Networking (PPHSN)," she said.

However, Dr Saketa said there were certain areas Fiji needed support.

"Fiji needs support in strengthening the laboratory. The network will continue to support Fiji because it plays an important role in the region since it is one of the four reference laboratories that serve the region," Dr Saketa said.

She said the PPHSN network supported Fiji through human resources, training, testing and other technical aspects.

"The other areas where Fiji had identified were around strengthening antimicrobial resistance and hospital acquired infections," she said.