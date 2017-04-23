Fiji Time: 12:59 PM on Sunday 23 April

Farmers urged to take rice production to new heights

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, April 23, 2017

WHILE the promotion of large-scale rice cultivation may have boosted rice production in Fiji, it is not enough to make the industry competitive, says Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay.

Speaking at the National Rice Day celebrations at the Dreketi Rice Irrigation Station on Friday, Mr Pillay said this could only happen when farmers had new technology available.

Mr Pillay said this was one of the reasons they were shifting away from traditional rice farming towards mechanised farming.

"Not so long ago, we came face to face with the fact that our rice industry was using severely outdated production technologies and this posed a serious threat to national food security," he said.

"To combat this, we've begun promoting large-scale rice cultivation — encouraging rice farmers to increase their acreage and getting more farmers to grow rice."

Mr Pillay said the ministry was obligated to the enhance food security production and income security through agricultural sector growth.

"In ensuring that the programs delivered results that are efficient and effective, the department has articulated its strategies poised to touch every farmer and household every day so that sustainable food security for all continues to flourish in the country," he said.

"Rice is one of the major staple of the Fijian diet, but the rice industry itself has travelled a difficult road."

Fiji imports $40 million worth of rice.








