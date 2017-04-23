Nurses encouraged to lift services

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Seremaia Tavi, (from left) Elvin Singh, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, Lavenia Paradath , Rev Maraiah Rylans and Silina Waqa cuts the FNA 60th Celebration cake during thier AGM at Studio 6 yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has encouraged nurses to stay true to their professional duties and behaviour.

Ms Akbar made these comments during the opening of the Fiji Nursing Association's annual general meeting in Suva yesterday.

The minister said she had received reports of nurses who were rude, abrupt, unhelpful and could not be bothered to take the time to communicate clearly and carefully with a patient.

She said she was disturbed by the occasional lapses which could easily put nurses' professional reputation in jeopardy.

"I understand the stress you face in your daily work and I know patients can sometimes be rude or ungrateful, make unreasonable demands or have unrealistic expectations," she said.

"I know that you are often working under pressure in a busy ward or clinic and it can often be difficult to be calm and caring in such circumstances.

"But I ask you not to allow patients to push you to the point where you show anger or intolerance. As nurses, you can be the circuit breaker who steps in to prevent people from losing their temper."

She said as professional nurses, they needed to rise above such behaviour to remain polite and helpful, even when they faced the most awkward and argumentative patient or family member.

Ms Akbar warned nurses to be aware of their behaviour on social media as it could be easily misunderstood and directly breach the ministry's social media policy.

She said social media was a wonderful tool but it must be used with care.

"Just as I have asked you not to 'fight fire with fire' when dealing with angry or offensive behavior, I also remind you not to engage in debate or discussion on ministry issues via social media," she said.

"Even if a post is rude, insulting or simply wrong - don't rise to the bait, don't respond because if you do respond, you may well be deemed to be in breach of our policy and thus liable to disciplinary measures."