Medics vital in achieving goals

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, April 23, 2017

HEALTH plays a central part in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3, focusing on ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all ages, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said nursing had a major role to play in other SDGs such as to end poverty in all its forms everywhere, to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, promote lifelong learning and to reduce inequality within and among countries.

"Factors such as poverty, education and inequality are known to have a significant impact on health as they are often termed the social determinants of health," she said.

"The work of nurses frequently involves addressing not just injury and illness at the individual level, but much of what you do affect, and is affected by the broader social determinants of health."

Ms Akbar said nurses were key factors to the achievement of the SDGs.

"I strongly believe that nurses are well and strategically placed to map out the best possible way forward to achieving SDGs and with nursing numbers and their wide distribution across the globe, nurses are among the best resources available to work towards achieving these SDGs," she said.








