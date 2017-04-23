'Change' approach

/ Front page / News

THE political environment in Fiji has got to change in becoming more positive and responsive.

This was the view of Munro Leys partner Richard Naidu while speaking at the 45th Fiji Institute of Accountants Congress at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa in Sigatoka yesterday.

Mr Naidu, while presenting on the issues for consideration in the 2017/2018 National Budget, said there was no room for dissent or criticism even of economic policy and politicians.

"Why are we so afraid of dissent?

"Because if we can't dissent, we can't debate, we can't innovate and we can't improve," he said.

"The climate for dissent and criticism has got to be there."

Mr Naidu said while Fiji had a "democracy dividend", he believed there was a need to extend it by actually behaving democratically political.

"Democracy involves an alternative government," he said.

"Opposition must be respected as the alternative government — offered support, given the opportunity to offer policy input."

This, he believed, included the need to reach consensus with Government and improve predictability of policies.

"The country needs to see its leaders working together, even if they don't always agree on the big issues," he added.

Mr Naidu also raised the need for Government to rethink its attitude and role on regulations.

"Regulation does not mean control for its own sake," he said.

Some legislations, he believed, were reactive, rushed and unexplained such as the Fair Reporting of Credit Act and the Land Sales Amendment Act.

Mr Naidu also reiterated that investment regulations needed a complete rethink.

"We just need to stop and start again. Understand why we are regulating and then work out what we are going to regulate. Businesses are generally not crooks, frauds and tax evaders, so don't start with that assumption," he said.

"Government does not need to control and micromanage everything."

He believes there is also a need to harness the skills of the private sector.