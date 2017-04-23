Smoke emissions concern

/ Front page / News

THE Land Transport Authority is concerned with the excessive emission of black fumes from vehicles' exhaust with about 110,000 vehicles registered on the roads nationwide.

LTA board chairman Vijay Maharaj said common causes of black smoke emissions were from diesel-powered engines, unclean engines and fuel, poorly adjusted fuel systems and the use of low quality lubricants.

"As vehicle emissions carry pollutants that can be hazardous to health, LTA is working to reduce visible smoke emissions with regular, stringent enforcement on our part, roadside driver awareness programs, as well as education in communities and schools," he said.

"Progress has been made in reducing vehicle emissions. Ten years ago, the level of smoke emissions in Fiji was at an unacceptable 70 per cent opacity level and this has been reduced to around 50 per cent opacity level, but we are aiming for a further significant reduction by 2018.

"The authority does not seek to be excessively punitive for minor violations but vehicle owners need to take responsibility to ensure they comply with the regulations and help reduce the level of vehicle emissions."

Mr Maharaj said up to 200 vehicles per month failed to comply with the smoke emission tests at LTA inspection centres.

Each month, on average 250 diesel-powered vehicles in the Central-Eastern, 200 in the Western and 50 in the Northern divisions go through the emission test requirements set for such vehicles.

Defective vehicles are referred to LTA accredited motor vehicle workshops to repair and rectify the causes of high emission levels.