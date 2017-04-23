Fiji Time: 12:59 PM on Sunday 23 April

Vehicles collide, man in hospital

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, April 23, 2017

A MAN has been hospitalised after suffering a broken leg during an accident in Namaka, Nadi yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident was a result of a collision between a minibus and a private car.

"Samu Dawai of Nadi, who claimed to have witnessed the event, said the passengers in the private car had reeked of alcohol.

"It was horrific," Mr Dawai said.

"A minibus was also involved and about four to five passengers were slightly bruised and visibly in shock.

"The people in the private car smelt very strongly of alcohol and while trying to free them, I could see they were all drunk," he claimed.








