Cook book promotes local produce

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP TAFE student Christie Whippy showing one of the dishes during the launching of book Kana Vinaka at Oceania Centre, USP on Friday night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A NEW cook book titled Kana Vinaka was launched in Suva on Friday in bid to promote fresh produce grown by farmers in the country.

The 102 recipe cook book was written by Chef Colin Chung and will also be sold online.

While officially launching the book, Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said the ingredients stated in the Kana Vinaka recipes were all local, Fijian-grown produce which were readily available in markets.

Mr Seruiratu said the cook book would be easily adopted in schools and educational institutes.

"Considering that a significant amount of food consumed in Fiji is imported, this book, with its innovative recipes and focus on seasonal, locally produced food, will be easily adopted in schools and educational institutes," he added.

"Furthermore, it will provide great ideas to local and international chefs to use local ingredients and present Fijian delicacies in a contemporary or modern fashion to our visitors."