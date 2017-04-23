Fiji Time: 12:59 PM on Sunday 23 April

Qiliho: Avoid temptations

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, April 23, 2017

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho encouraged students of Nilsen College to obey their parents and avoid being involved in illegal activities during the school holidays.

He said this after he acknowledged the 140 students during their passing-out parade in Tavua yesterday.

"The time when temptations will be great is upon you with the start of your school holidays and this is where it will be vital for you to choose your company well and ensure your time is spent on constructive things that add meaning to your life," he said.

"We understand peer pressure is immense in today's fast-paced world, but you need to apply the discipline learnt during the cadet training in your everyday life, and accept that saying 'no' is an OK option."

The police cadet training lasted five weeks.








