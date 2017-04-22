Escott Shield: Army out to defend their title

Update: 7:54PM ARMY defeated Breakthrough Rugby Ministry 20-3 in the first round of the 2017 Escott Shield competition.
The matches were played at Suva Grammar School grounds in Nasese earlier today.
Breakthrough Rugby Ministry played their first match in the competition after being promoted to the Escott Shield premier competition.
Results:
Escott Shield: Army Green 20-3 Breakthrough Rugby Ministry;
QVSOB 21-20 Marist;
Suva Stallions 10-20 Covernant;
Navy 30-10 Lomaiviti;
Police Blues 31-5 Nasinu;
Savura 18-17 Nabua;
Raiwaqa Whites 14-6 Qauia Gold Koroturaga;
Lomaiviti Black 15-12 Toorak Blues;
Covernant Red won by default over Lami Old Boys;
Harlequins 12-7 Delainavesi;
Police White 31-5 West Coast Lions;
Raiwaqa Reds won by default over Suvavou;
RKSOB 22-13 Namuka-i-Lau;
Qauia Green 3-14 USON.