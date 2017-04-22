Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ACS students celebrate after the official closing ceremony of the Coke Games 2017. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 6:35PM TWENTY NINE records were broken in the three-day Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics Championships which produced two new champions, Natabua High School and Adi Cakobau School.

In a closely contested three-way race between 2016 champs Marist Brothers High School and Tailevu-based Ratu Kadavulevu School, the boys title was won on the tracks of the senior boys 4x400m event.

Leading with 1 gold more than RKS at the start of that final event but with several silver medals less, Natabua needed that final gold to ensure it would take the trophy away from MBHS.

RKS, which last won the boys title in 1997, were eager to close the 20-year drought but in the end, a strategic placement of the Natabua 100m champion Shane Tuvusa in the 4x400m dashed the Delainakaikai boys hopes.

That 4x400m result relegated RKS to third place behind 2016 champs, Marist Brothers High School.

ACS, however, under the leadership of former Jasper Williams High School coach Tony Raboiliku and captain Laisani Moceisawana showed form not seen in the Sawani school for years and led on each day of the competition.

Although Jasper displayed glimpses of its champion fighting spirit, which first dethroned ACS from its 12-year champion status in 2013, it was not enough to stop the Sawani gold rush.

St. Josephs Secondary School, which fielded 56 athletes, put up stiff competition and earned themselves third place.

FINAL RESULTS BELOW: