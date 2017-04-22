Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 22 April

Cokes17: PM Bainimarama salutes Coke Games 2017 athletes

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 6:21PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended all athletes, teachers and parents for a successful Coca-Cola Games this year.

In his address at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Coca Cola Games at the ANZ Stadium currently underway, he said every year, this weekend was filled with triumphs and disappointment.

However, he said for athletes to come this far and compete at this level was a big achievement.

He congratulated the winners and those who did not medal saying they all represented the best of what Fiji had to offer.

"We are blessed with a lot of athletic talent in Fiji," Mr Bainimarama said, adding Fiji was blessed with so many young men and women who had displayed great discipline

"But what makes this game special is regardless of the fierce competition on the field, we can come as friends and fellow Fijians."








