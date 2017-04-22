Cokes17: Games end as Natabua, ACS win

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Coca Games trophies ready to travel to Natabua High School in Lautoka and Adi Cakobau School in Sawani. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:47PM THE 2017 Coca Cola Games has come to and end with new champions expected to get the rewards of hard work within the hour.



There is only the annual High School Cheerleeading exhibition left before Natabua High School boys and the girls of Adi Cakobau School are officially named winners of the three day competition.

As it stands the unofficial standings is as follows:

Boys

1. Natabua High School

2. Marist Brothers High School

3. Ratu Kadavulevu School

Girls

1. Adi Cakobau School

2. Jasper Williams High School

3. Saint Joseph's Secondary School