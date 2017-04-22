Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Games end as Natabua, ACS win

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THE 2017 Coca Cola Games has come to and end with new champions expected to get the rewards of hard work within the hour.


There is only the annual High School Cheerleeading exhibition left before Natabua High School boys and the girls of Adi Cakobau School are officially named winners of the three day competition. 

As it stands the unofficial standings is as follows:

Boys
1. Natabua High School 
2. Marist Brothers High School
3. Ratu Kadavulevu School 

Girls
1. Adi Cakobau School
2. Jasper Williams High School
3. Saint Joseph's Secondary School








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign
  2. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  3. Cokes17:No Rerun
  4. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  5. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise
  6. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  7. Cokes17: Natabua is new boys champion
  8. Aussie exposure
  9. Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins
  10. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)