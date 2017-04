/ Front page / News

Update: 5:43PM THE junior boys 800m gold has been taken up by Aisea Busa of Cuvu College after he ran a time of 2.06.01.

Marist Brothers High School's Josua Daveta came in second and silver with a time of 2.06.11.

Third and bronze was won by Kolaia Bucalevu of MAG with a time of 2.07.36.