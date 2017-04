/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Natabuas winning 4x400m senior boys teams. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:14PM THE Battle for the Coca Cola Games boys champion title went right down to the final event when Natabua High School claimed gold in the 4x400m senior boys event.

The race brought the entire 16,000 stadium to a thunderous ovation as Shane Tuvusa came from behind to overtake Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School even had time for fun before he hit the tape.