+ Enlarge this image The final wining ACS senior girls 4x400m team. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 5:13PM WITH a run of 4.08.36 to snatch the final medal on offer at the Coca Cola Games, Adi Cakobau School has won the final 4x400m relay.

Taking their medal tally to 20 gold medals, the senior girls have ended Jasper Williams High School's four-year reign.

Jasper will take home the second place title.

Third place goes to Waimanu Road to St. Josephs Secondary School.